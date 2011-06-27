Used 2014 Nissan Frontier S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Under Rail Bedlineryes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Gross weight4690 lbs.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload932 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height68.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
