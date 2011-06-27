Used 2014 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

First Mid-sized and Happy racrfanny , 10/15/2014 22 of 26 people found this review helpful I've always owned full size Chevy or Dodge p/ups. Now that kids are moved on it was time to downsize. I needed to still have the pulling power to haul a trailer and car, as well as true 4wd (not AWD) capabilities. Looked at the Honda (no locking 4wd over certian speeds) and Toyota (less towing, HP and MPG) and settled for the Nissan. I'm very happy with my choice. Recently towed a Boxter hour and half and couldn't have been happier. The truck towed without hesitation. The power was more than adequate and the ride was great. I hear complaints of fuel mileage but coming from a full size I'm used to it. Currently averaging 17 around town but reached 24 on my last highway trip to Charlotte. Report Abuse

Embarked on an (almost) new Frontier Robert L. Van Elsberg , 02/15/2017 SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I traded in a well-worn but very reliable 2003 Toyota Tundra base model with regular cab, 5-speed manual transmission and a 3.4 liter V6 engine. I'd badly injured my left foot in a falling accident and kicking the clutch was painful. I love Toyotas, but the price on the used Tacomas was too much for my budget. Enter a well-maintained 2014 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab with the SV package. While not as big as the Tundra, the Frontier was quite comfortable and its automatic transmission and cruise control were blessings to my injured left foot. I also found the Frontier tracked well in its lane rather than wandering the way my Tundra had. The only fault was in the limited rear view along the driver's side of the car via the door-mounted rearview mirror. After a few hair-raising moments I learned to lean forward and look back along the driver's side of the truck to watch out for traffic. Once I got used to that it wasn't a problem. I love the 4.0 liter V6 engine, which offers 60-plus more horsepower than I had in my Tundra. No more being left behind at the stop light by everybody else (including grandma). I bought the truck in December 2016 with just under 35,000 miles on it. I saved a good $8,000 to $9,000 compared to a new car. Do I see that as a great deal? Oh yes--Nissan trucks are made to last and I saved a lot more than I gave up by purchasing a late-model used pickup. The previous owners clearly maintained the vehicle well. Also, the built-in towing package is a plus as my wife and I--both in our 60s--are ready to trade tent-camping for the comforts of a trailer. The more I drive this truck, the more I like it. And while I would have preferred a gray-colored truck, the shiny black highlighted with chrome bumpers, sidesteps, etc., is definitely a "sexy" combination. I worried about going from Toyota to Nissan, but both companies make great vehicles. Like the old saying, "You pays your money and you takes your choice." Performance Comfort

Best Value in the Small Truck Segment dynamos , 01/22/2015 SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased our Frontier about a week ago. Very pleased so far. Ours also has the Value package which includes the bed track system, backup camera and automatic a/c. V6 is smooth and powerful, with excellent acceleration. Interior is comfortable, and feels roomier than the new Colorado. Materials are nice and have quality feel. We like the fold up rear seats, which provide a flat floor with the removable storage bins. Storage in the backseat of the Colorado is not removable. Utility track system is well designed and included spray on bed liner-an excellent value. Comparably equipped Chevy would be much more expensive, and the Frontier has a proven record of reliability.

So far...so good jay357 , 02/09/2015 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Traded my F150 for the Frontier due to size considerations. I just don't need a full size truck 365 days a year. Maybe twice a year but that's about it. I have about 1500 miles on the Fronty, like the size, styling and acceleration. MPG is only about 16.5 mpg with 75% highway driving. So it's averaging about 1.5 less than my 2wd F150 with a V6. But the engine is still breaking in so hopefully the mileage will increase. More engine noise in the cabin than the F150 but it's not bad. F150 seats were/are way better than the Frontier. The Frontier seats need more thigh support and longer seat bottom.