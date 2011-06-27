  1. Home
Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SL Features & Specs

Overview
$33,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,240
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$33,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,240
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$33,240
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,240
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,240
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$33,240
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$33,240
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
$33,240
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$33,240
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
$33,240
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$33,240
Moonroof Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$33,240
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight4594 lbs.
Gross weight5816 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1251 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height73.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
$33,240
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Night Armor
  • Lava Red
  • Graphite Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Metallic Blue
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Steel, leather
Tires & Wheels
$33,240
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,240
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
