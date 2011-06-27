Used 2012 Nissan Frontier S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Exterior Options
Under Rail Bedlineryes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight4430 lbs.
Gross weight5816 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1385 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Red Brick
  • Avalanche
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
