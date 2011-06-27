  1. Home
Used 2011 Nissan Frontier SV Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,220
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,220
SV Premium Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,220
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,220
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,220
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Floor Matsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,220
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Bedliner And Hitchyes
Sliding Bed Extender And Hitchyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight4229 lbs.
Gross weight5690 lbs.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1461 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver
  • Night Armor
  • Super Black
  • Red Alert
  • Avalanche
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Brick
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,220
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
