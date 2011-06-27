Used 2011 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Glad I made the switch to the Nissan fighterpilot , 07/23/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful After owning a 96 4x4 Ranger for 207K miles I was ready for something new. Had been looking at the Frontier for some time and finally bought. Glad I did. I opted for the 4.0L V6 with a 6 speed manual as the automatic proved to be quite a dog upon acceleration. I'm 3500 miles in and gas mileage is running about 20-21 when running the AC. Report Abuse

My brilliant silver king Frontier Carol Neal , 07/09/2015 S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great space for groceries, travel chairs, luggage, purse and endless possibilities behind the driver and passenger seat. Great 4 cupholders for all sizes. Large console between seats and space for change. Do not know the exact name but a bar on each side to pull yourself up more. I have had my 2011 frontier king cab since July 2014, two years. No repairs have been needed! I love the pull up bar.. Also good size cubby hole on bottom of all four doors and double dash doors. I paid $14,500 at modern Nissan in Winston Salem, nc. It is 5 gear Manuel. Also rear cab light stays on long enough to get to house door. Just make sure you shut all doors or the light stays on. Has brilliant silver finish. Water still beads up. Wipers work smooth and quite. I also have a 2008 Nissan rogue crossover purchased 2010. Still has not needed any repairs in 6yrs! On a scale of 1-10 I give a 9.9 July 13,2016 still no problems and still enjoying the king cab truck - Frontier. Thank you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great deals on 2011 Frontiers right now eddie_mundy , 09/02/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful After shopping around and considering everything from a hatchback diesel Golf to a small SUV/crossover, I decided on the Frontier as my primary vehicle for a mix of highway and city commuting. In the end, as for so many others, it came down to the Frontier vs. the Tacoma. Due to several rebates and discounts the 4x4 King Cab V6 with premium package ended up being cheaper than a 4 cylinder regular cab bare bones (not even power windows) Tacoma would have been. So far I love it! Paid $22,700 out the door bottom line price for the King Cab 4x4 V6 with premium package in Night Armor with Graphite interior.

I got the right truck garrettb , 09/25/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought it brand new... now 1 year later going on 9k miles. Great truck always gets 19 mpg.. Great engine. 4x4 works great, tows very well. I have only a couple minor complaints... The passenger fold down seat rattles and drives me crazy. The turning radius is Terrible. My Armada U-turned Much better than this Frontier. Other than that I love the truck. It is a keeper for sure. I've owned a Ford Ranger and a Chevy Colorado. This Nissan is by far the nicest truck of all them.