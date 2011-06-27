Used 2009 Nissan Frontier LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4488 lbs.
Gross weight5816 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1316 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver
  • Storm Gray
  • Desert Stone
  • Red Brick
  • Navy Blue
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
