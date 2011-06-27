Used 2008 Nissan Frontier LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$25,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$25,430
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$25,430
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$25,430
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$25,430
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$25,430
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
$25,430
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4278 lbs.
Gross weight5716 lbs.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1438 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$25,430
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver
  • Desert Stone
  • Red Brawn
  • Majestic Blue
  • Storm Gray
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,430
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
