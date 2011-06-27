Used 2008 Nissan Frontier XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$16,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,530
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$16,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,530
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$16,530
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,530
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,530
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Power Feature
$16,530
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$16,530
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$16,530
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$16,530
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
$16,530
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Gross weight4676 lbs.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload1008 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
$16,530
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$16,530
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$16,530
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$16,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
