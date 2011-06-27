Used 2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,350
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,350
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,350
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4502 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Angle of approach32.6 degrees
Maximum payload1098 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Storm Gray
  • Avalanche
  • Majestic Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Radiant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blue, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,350
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
