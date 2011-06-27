Used 2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4323 lbs.
Gross weight5599 lbs.
Angle of approach32.6 degrees
Maximum payload1276 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Avalanche
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Storm Gray
  • Solar Yellow
  • Majestic Blue
  • Radiant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Blue, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
