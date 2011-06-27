Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2006 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,100
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,100
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,100
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4139 lbs.
Gross weight5772 lbs.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1583 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Storm Gray
  • Avalanche
  • Red Brawn
  • Red Alert
  • Radiant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Desert, leather
  • Desert, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,100
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
