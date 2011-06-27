  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2005 Nissan Frontier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Nissan Frontier SE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,550
See Frontier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,550
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,550
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,550
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4154 lbs.
Gross weight5589 lbs.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1435 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Storm Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Canteen Metallic Clearcoat
  • Desert Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Desert
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,550
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Frontier Inventory

Related Used 2005 Nissan Frontier SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles