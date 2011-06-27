Used 2005 Nissan Frontier XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Gross weight4687 lbs.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload994 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Canteen Metallic Clearcoat
  • Desert Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Steel
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
15 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles