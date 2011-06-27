Used 2004 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.2/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque246 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60 in.
Curb weight4229 lbs.
Gross weight5201 lbs.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length199.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height71.8 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Brawn
  • Radiant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
