Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Frontier
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/368.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque202 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track60 in.
Curb weight3932 lbs.
Gross weight5201 lbs.
Angle of approach33 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Brawn
  • Radiant Silver
  • Aztec Red Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
15 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P265/70R15 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
