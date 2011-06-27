Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$14,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$14,540
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$14,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$14,540
Torque202 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$14,540
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$14,540
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$14,540
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
$14,540
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$14,540
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$14,540
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$14,540
Front track54.9 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1312 lbs.
Angle of departure14 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.2 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track54.7 in.
Colors
$14,540
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Brawn
  • Radiant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$14,540
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$14,540
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$14,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
