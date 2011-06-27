Used 2003 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|271.6/329.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Torque
|246 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Turning circle
|41.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Front track
|60.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3719 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|33 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1080 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19 degrees
|Length
|202.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.8 in.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Width
|71.2 in.
|Rear track
|59.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|P265/65R17 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,739
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
