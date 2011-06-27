Used 2003 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$20,989
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$20,989
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$20,989
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.6/349.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$20,989
Torque231 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$20,989
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$20,989
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$20,989
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$20,989
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$20,989
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$20,989
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$20,989
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3692 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1168 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
$20,989
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red Clearcoat
  • Molten Lava Pearl Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic Clearcoat
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Canteen Metallic Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$20,989
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P265/55R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$20,989
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$20,989
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
