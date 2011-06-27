Used 2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,349
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,349
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.6/349.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,349
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,349
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,349
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Front track60.0 in.
Length217.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4237 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height74 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base131.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Gold Rush Metallic
  • Just Blue Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Solar Yellow
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Molten Lava Pearl Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,349
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,349
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
