Used 2002 Nissan Frontier Standard Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,799
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/365.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|143 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|ABS, rear wheel only
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|54.9 in.
|Length
|202.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3196 lbs.
|Height
|63.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1400 lbs.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|Rear track
|54.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/70R15 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
