Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 Dessert Runner Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,049
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.6/349.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,049
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,049
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,049
front door pocketsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,049
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Front track60.0 in.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Rush Metallic
  • Just Blue Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Molten Lava Pearl Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/70R15 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,049
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,049
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
