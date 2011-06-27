Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3885 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height66.7 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Rush Metallic
  • Just Blue Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Molten Lava Pearl Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/70R15 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles