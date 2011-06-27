Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,849
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,849
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,849
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,849
front door pocketsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,849
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Front track54.9 in.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Height63.2 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track54.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Rush Metallic
  • Just Blue Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Molten Lava Pearl Clearcoat
  • Sand Dune Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,849
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,849
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
