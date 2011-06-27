  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Frontier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Nissan Frontier SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Frontier
Overview
See Frontier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4108 lbs.
Gross weight5202 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Cloud White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Aztec Red
  • Denim Blue
  • Sand Dune
  • Alpine Green
  • Charcoal Mist
  • Salsa
  • Silver Ice
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
See Frontier Inventory

Related Used 2000 Nissan Frontier SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles