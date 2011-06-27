  1. Home
Used 1999 Nissan Frontier SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3633 lbs.
Gross weight5202 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Super Black
  • Platinum Gold
  • Aztec Red
  • Cheyenne Red
  • Black Emerald
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Goldstone
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
