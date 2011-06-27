  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 1999 Nissan Frontier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Nissan Frontier XE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Frontier
Overview
See Frontier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/302.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3633 lbs.
Gross weight5202 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Aztec Red
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Black Emerald
  • Platinum Gold
  • Cheyenne Red
  • Super Black
  • Goldstone
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
See Frontier Inventory

Related Used 1999 Nissan Frontier XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles