Nissan Diesels for Sale Near Me
- 9,221 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$52,998
Priority Nissan Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Balance of Factory Warranty INCLUDED*, *GPS NAVIGATION w/ BACK UP CAMERA*, *LEATHER INTERIOR*, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *AWD*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, One Owner Carfax, Low Low Miles, Just VA inspected, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Cruise Control, Titan XD PRO-4X LOADED, 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, 4WD, magnetic black metallic, black Leather. 2019 magnetic black metallic Nissan CARFAX One-Owner. Titan XD PRO-4X LOADED 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 COMES WITH PRIORITY'S FOR LIFE, WHICH INCLUDES ENGINE/TRANSMISSION FOR LIFE, OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, VA STATE INSPECTION, TOWING AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE AT NO CHARGE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41KN533547
Stock: P3528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 4,791 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,509
Brown's Dulles Nissan - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Deep Blue Pearl Metallic 2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Backup Camera, Bose High End Sound Package, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking Tailgate, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Fender Premium Audio w/12 Speakers, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Gooseneck Ball & Anchor Kit (K12), Heated & Cooled Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nissan Navigation System, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, NissanConnect Services Powered by SiriusXM, Platinum Reserve Utility Bed Package, Platinum Utility Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Under Seat Storage, Rear Utility Bed Step, Running Boards w/Dark Chrome, Security system, Siri Eyes Free, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, TITAN Box, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 5892 miles below market average!Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F48KN533173
Stock: P8004
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 8,084 miles1,195 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$43,998
CarMax Hulen Mall - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
Located 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F48KN524778
Stock: 19248498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,299 miles1,164 mi awayShips to 20147*
$37,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
Located 1,164 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F40JN542870
Stock: 19332104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,276 miles226 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$37,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Located 226 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN563933
Stock: 2000636460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 37,179 miles580 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$40,998
CarMax Glencoe (Edens Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Glencoe / Illinois
Located 580 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F45HN543300
Stock: 18971150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,717 miles1,941 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$39,998
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
Located 1,941 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F22GN508825
Stock: 19155019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,462 miles1,200 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$41,998
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
Located 1,200 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F45HN555088
Stock: 19199249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,042 miles535 mi awayShips to 20147*
$32,998
CarMax Southlake - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Stockbridge / Georgia
Located 535 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F25HN514877
Stock: 18847890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.