Used 2014 Nissan Cube Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cube Wagon
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$22,287*
Total Cash Price
$6,897
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,304*
Total Cash Price
$8,759
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,304*
Total Cash Price
$8,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Cube Wagon 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,748
|Maintenance
|$623
|$492
|$1,334
|$441
|$1,152
|$4,042
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$407
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$571
|Financing
|$371
|$298
|$221
|$138
|$50
|$1,078
|Depreciation
|$2,118
|$581
|$511
|$453
|$406
|$4,069
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,755
|$3,767
|$4,597
|$3,713
|$4,455
|$22,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Cube Wagon 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$791
|$625
|$1,694
|$560
|$1,463
|$5,133
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$517
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$725
|Financing
|$471
|$378
|$281
|$175
|$64
|$1,369
|Depreciation
|$2,690
|$738
|$649
|$575
|$516
|$5,168
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,309
|$4,784
|$5,838
|$4,716
|$5,658
|$28,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Cube Wagon 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$791
|$625
|$1,694
|$560
|$1,463
|$5,133
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$517
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$725
|Financing
|$471
|$378
|$281
|$175
|$64
|$1,369
|Depreciation
|$2,690
|$738
|$649
|$575
|$516
|$5,168
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,309
|$4,784
|$5,838
|$4,716
|$5,658
|$28,304
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Cube in Virginia is:not available
