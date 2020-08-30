Nissan Coupes for Sale Near Me
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan 370Z 3.7L V6 Automatic RWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPGFor your VIP appointment please call 703-823-9000!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH8LM823498
Stock: 30732
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport5,734 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$35,900
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Nissan Certified 7 Year 100,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather, 1 Owner Carfax Certified, UPGRADED WHEELS!, 50TH ANNIVERSARY PACKAGE, 50th Anniversary Alcantara Wrapped Steering Wheel, 50th Anniversary Edition Tachometer, 50th Anniversary Exterior Badge On Rear, 50th Anniversary Package Silver/Black, Black Outside Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather & Suede Seat Trim, Unique Wheel Accent Color. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.7L V6 Automatic RWD Brilliant Silver Metallic 2020 Nissan 370Z SportOdometer is 1893 miles below market average!Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateCall a Passport Nissan Internet Sales rep today at 703-823-9000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9LM821193
Stock: P13813
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,330 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$42,700
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Nissan Certified 7 Year 100,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather, 1 Owner Carfax Certified, NAVIGATION!, UPGRADED WHEELS!, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.7L V6 6-Speed Manual RWD Black 2020 Nissan 370Z NismoOdometer is 1440 miles below market average!Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 167 Point Inspection* Vehicle HistoryCall a Passport Nissan Internet Sales rep today at 703-823-9000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH8LM820679
Stock: B13888
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport12,231 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$34,700
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Nissan Certified 7 Year 100,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather, 1 Owner Carfax Certified, UPGRADED WHEELS!. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.7L V6 Automatic RWD Gun Metallic 2020 Nissan 370Z SportNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 167 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100Call a Passport Nissan Internet Sales rep today at 703-823-9000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6LM821037
Stock: P13814
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 14,269 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$41,700
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Nissan Certified 7 Year 100,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather, 1 Owner Carfax Certified, NAVIGATION!, UPGRADED WHEELS!, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.7L V6 6-Speed Manual RWD Black 2020 Nissan 370Z NismoNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 167 Point InspectionCall a Passport Nissan Internet Sales rep today at 703-823-9000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3LM821948
Stock: B13886
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 15,169 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$41,700
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Nissan Certified 7 Year 100,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather, 1 Owner Carfax Certified, NAVIGATION!, UPGRADED WHEELS!, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.7L V6 6-Speed Manual RWD Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan 370Z NismoNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption ReimbursementCall a Passport Nissan Internet Sales rep today at 703-823-9000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH8LM820746
Stock: B13887
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,541 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$63,985
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2009 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* Low miles*This vehicle has passed a multi point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54F49M250887
Stock: P6118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 13,409 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,500
Priority Nissan Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
50TH ANNIVERSARY, TWO TONE, HARD TO GET, LOW MILES, UNDER WARRANTY, COMES WITH PRIORITY'S FOR LIFE, WHICH INCLUDES ENGINE/TRANSMISSION FOR LIFE, OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, VA STATE INSPECTION, TOWING AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE AT NO CHARGE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5LM820770
Stock: P3454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,581 miles19 mi awayHome delivery available*
Not Listed
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6LM822785
Stock: D383230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 65,085 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,489
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Super nice 2009 Nissan 370Z !!! Clean Carfax with no accidents, no damage, and LOW miles. Truly just a fun coupe to drive around town with it's 3.6L V6. Please call us today for any additional details you might like. Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ44EX9M404164
Stock: AP00317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 48,651 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$22,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VERY WELL KEPT!!! CLEAN CARFAX----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3EM637225
Stock: HK4864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- used
2006 Nissan 350Z99,662 miles19 mi awayFrame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VERY WELL KEPT!!! VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan 350Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ34E86M351860
Stock: HK4813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- used
2015 Nissan 370Z81,858 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BEAUTIFUL 370Z!!! VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0FM442474
Stock: HK4868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 44,361 miles16 mi away
$13,000
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2005 Nissan 350Z Performance Ultra Yellow Clearcoat Metallic Leather, SUPER LOW MILES!!! WAS A SHOW CAR WITH CUSTOM STEREO AND TV WITH DVD PLAYER IN THE BACK, THIS IS A MUST SEE!!. Recent Arrival! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ34D25M602510
Stock: 000K1202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
