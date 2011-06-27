Used 1990 Nissan Axxess Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.3/349.8 mi.
|254.4/318.0 mi.
|326.8/412.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Front leg room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|36 cu.ft.
|36 cu.ft.
|36 cu.ft.
|Length
|171.9 in.
|171.9 in.
|171.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3146 lbs.
|no
|2877 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1307.0 lbs.
|1307.0 lbs.
|1308.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|102.8 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
