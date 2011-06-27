Used 1990 Nissan Axxess Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Axxess
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191821
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg16/20 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.254.4/318.0 mi.326.8/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG191821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5600 rpm138 hp @ 5600 rpm138 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.36 cu.ft.36 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3146 lbs.no2877 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.5 in.
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
Maximum payload1307.0 lbs.1307.0 lbs.1308.0 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.8 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
