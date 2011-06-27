  1. Home
2022 Nissan Armada SL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Armada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,710
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,551 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Captain's Chairs Package +$650
Midnight Edition Package +$1,990
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Single zone rear air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats - Bench Seat +$320
Carpeted Floor Mats - Captain's Seats +$320
Illuminated Kick Plates +$390
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rail Cross Bars +$380
Special Paint - Pearl White +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,749 lbs.
EPA interior volume169.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight7,300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Length208.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,551 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Mocha Almond Pearl
  • Hermosa Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White TriCoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
