2022 Nissan Armada S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Armada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,583 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Single zone rear air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats - Bench Seat +$320
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.8 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,917 lbs.
EPA interior volume171.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight7,500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height75.8 in.
Length208.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,583 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
