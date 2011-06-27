  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. 2020 Nissan Armada
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Nissan Armada Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Nissan Armada

SL

SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
See all for sale

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select returning NMAC lessees may be eligible for waiver of up to 2 remaining lease payments, plus waiver of lease disposition fee and/or up to $500 in excess wear and use charges, when purchasing or leasing a new Nissan Financed through NMAC. Nissan LEAF and Single-Pay lessees are ineligible for this offer. Residency restrictions may apply. Program not available in California. See your Nissan dealer for complete details.

    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    90 Day Deferred Payment for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select returning NMAC lessees may be eligible for waiver of up to 2 remaining lease payments, plus waiver of lease disposition fee and/or up to $500 in excess wear and use charges, when purchasing or leasing a new Nissan Financed through NMAC. Nissan LEAF and Single-Pay lessees are ineligible for this offer. Residency restrictions may apply. Program not available in California. See your Nissan dealer for complete details.

    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse). Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Not transferable to family members (besides spouse) or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse). Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Not transferable to family members (besides spouse) or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Natural Disaster Relief for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Those individuals /businesses whose vehicle(s) were damaged or total loss in the designated areas along the Eastern Coast of the United States due to Hurricane Isaias in July/August that can validate the damage through insurance requirements stated below in the x201CCUSTOMER DOCUMENTATION REQUIREDx201D section Program eligibility is transferable within the same household, and vehicle registrant must provide proof of residency. It is non-transferable to family members outside the household or friends outside the household. Limit one new replacement vehicle per claim (i.e. if three vehicles are damaged, the customer is eligible for three replacements). See Nissan Dealer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/10/2020
    End
    11/09/2020

    Natural Disaster Relief for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Those individuals /businesses whose vehicle(s) were damaged or total loss in the designated areas along the Eastern Coast of the United States due to Hurricane Isaias in July/August that can validate the damage through insurance requirements stated below in the x201CCUSTOMER DOCUMENTATION REQUIREDx201D section Program eligibility is transferable within the same household, and vehicle registrant must provide proof of residency. It is non-transferable to family members outside the household or friends outside the household. Limit one new replacement vehicle per claim (i.e. if three vehicles are damaged, the customer is eligible for three replacements). See Nissan Dealer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/10/2020
    End
    11/09/2020

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.

    2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.9%7208/04/202009/09/2020

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.

    0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.62 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%1208/25/202009/09/2020
    0%2408/25/202009/09/2020
    0%3608/25/202009/09/2020
    0%4808/25/202009/09/2020
    0%6008/25/202009/09/2020
    0%7208/25/202009/09/2020
    3.9%8408/25/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Armada®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com

All 2020 Nissan Armada Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Armada®
Build & PriceNissanUSA.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan Armada in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Nissan Armada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles