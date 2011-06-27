  1. Home
2019 Nissan Armada SV Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Armada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,100
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Driver Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,100
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,100
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Welcome Lightingyes
Impact Sensoryes
Special Paint - Pearl Whiteyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5822 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.8 degrees
Maximum payload1678 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length208.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height75.8 in.
EPA interior volume171.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,100
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

