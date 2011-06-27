  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Armada
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan Armada Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Armada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,090
See Armada Inventory
Starting MSRP
$59,190
See Armada Inventory
Starting MSRP
$50,850
See Armada Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automatic7-speed automatic7-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151616
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission7-speed automatic7-speed automatic7-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesnono
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.364.0/494.0 mi.364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm390 hp @ 5800 rpm390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.3 ft.41.3 ft.
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Captain Seat Packageyesyesno
Platinum Reserve Packageyesyesno
Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyesyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
13 total speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cruise controlnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Welcome Lightingyesyesyes
Interior Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
driver cooled seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyesno
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room59.2 in.59.2 in.59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Roof Rail Cross Barsyesyesyes
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5963 lbs.5716 lbs.5672 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.7300 lbs.7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees20.9 degrees20.9 degrees
Maximum payload1537 lbs.1584 lbs.1628 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees22.3 degrees22.3 degrees
Length208.9 in.208.9 in.208.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.8500 lbs.8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.9.2 in.9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.75.8 in.75.8 in.
EPA interior volume169.5 cu.ft.169.5 cu.ft.171.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.121.1 in.121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Forged Copper
  • Mocha Almond
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Forged Copper
  • Mocha Almond
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Forged Copper
  • Mocha Almond
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Platinum Reserve Black/Brown Leather, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Platinum Reserve Black/Brown Leather, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P275/60R20 tiresyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Starting MSRP
$59,190
Starting MSRP
$50,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Armada InventorySee Armada InventorySee Armada Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan Armada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles