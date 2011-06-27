Used 2018 Nissan Armada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Armada SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,441*
Total Cash Price
$44,857
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,950*
Total Cash Price
$56,968
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,950*
Total Cash Price
$56,968
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,185*
Total Cash Price
$49,343
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,739*
Total Cash Price
$46,651
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,992*
Total Cash Price
$63,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$958
|$600
|$2,387
|$1,580
|$1,776
|$7,301
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,568
|Financing
|$2,412
|$1,940
|$1,437
|$898
|$325
|$7,012
|Depreciation
|$8,057
|$4,426
|$3,896
|$3,452
|$3,097
|$22,928
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,900
|$10,353
|$11,331
|$9,706
|$9,151
|$57,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$762
|$3,031
|$2,007
|$2,256
|$9,272
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,028
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,261
|Financing
|$3,063
|$2,464
|$1,825
|$1,140
|$413
|$8,905
|Depreciation
|$10,232
|$5,621
|$4,948
|$4,384
|$3,933
|$29,119
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,463
|$13,148
|$14,390
|$12,327
|$11,622
|$72,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$762
|$3,031
|$2,007
|$2,256
|$9,272
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,028
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,261
|Financing
|$3,063
|$2,464
|$1,825
|$1,140
|$413
|$8,905
|Depreciation
|$10,232
|$5,621
|$4,948
|$4,384
|$3,933
|$29,119
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,463
|$13,148
|$14,390
|$12,327
|$11,622
|$72,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$660
|$2,626
|$1,738
|$1,954
|$8,031
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,622
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,825
|Financing
|$2,653
|$2,134
|$1,581
|$988
|$358
|$7,713
|Depreciation
|$8,863
|$4,869
|$4,286
|$3,797
|$3,407
|$25,221
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,590
|$11,388
|$12,464
|$10,677
|$10,066
|$63,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,695
|Maintenance
|$996
|$624
|$2,482
|$1,643
|$1,847
|$7,593
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,479
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,671
|Financing
|$2,508
|$2,018
|$1,494
|$934
|$338
|$7,292
|Depreciation
|$8,379
|$4,603
|$4,052
|$3,590
|$3,221
|$23,845
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,576
|$10,767
|$11,784
|$10,094
|$9,517
|$59,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$6,365
|Maintenance
|$1,351
|$846
|$3,366
|$2,228
|$2,504
|$10,294
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,361
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,621
|Financing
|$3,401
|$2,735
|$2,026
|$1,266
|$458
|$9,887
|Depreciation
|$11,360
|$6,241
|$5,493
|$4,867
|$4,367
|$32,328
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,829
|$14,598
|$15,977
|$13,685
|$12,903
|$80,992
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Armada
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Armada in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Nissan Armada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019