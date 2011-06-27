Used 2018 Nissan Armada Consumer Reviews

I love this vehicle! Lisa , 04/28/2018 SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 41 of 45 people found this review helpful I/we have owned several nice SUV's including a '12 Ford Expedition, '14 Cadillac Escalade, '14 M-B ML550, '15 Explorer Sport as well as a Limited (also a '15) We trade cars frequently obviously and this is a tie for me with the ML550 (which by the way, used MORE gas and only 93 octane.) I love the power the Armada has and I really love the look of the interior. I was shopping the '18 Expedition and '18 Tahoe LTZ (What a boring interior for those dollars!) I previously owned a 2011 Tahoe and didn't care for it but was considering it anyway. What really sold me on the Armada is the torque and horsepower along with the outside restyling and posh looking interior. The 0-60 time on this vehicle is faster than most cars! It makes me feel as if the people who purchased the Infinity for 10K more kind of over-paid since it is essentially the same vehicle with a few more tech and luxury changes that I can live without. Additionally, it drives like it is smaller than it is. I have only had mine for 3 weeks and haven't had any problems. I am just over the initial break-in period (per the manual) of 1200 miles and I am averaging 16.3 mpg. Believe me, I am not a slow driver but by the same token I am not stomping the gas to leave every stop light; but I want to! The sound it makes! Sigh. Nissan makes a lot of these vehicles and like all makes, there are going to be "lemons" produced and someone is going to get them. As far as I'm concerned though, overall the Armada is a fantastic buy for a large SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Class of the fleet Swfl electrician , 10/07/2018 SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned several full size SUVs mostly suburbans and Yukon’s but had an 08 pathfinder that was the best vehicle I’ve ever owned and a RT Durango that was a blast to drive when it wasn’t in the repair shop. I’ve always been a Chevy guy but after the pathfinder a 2500 NV van and now this armada Nissans got me. They build the best highest quality vehicles at an affordable price hands down. They’re not the best looking or best equipped but when it comes to quality and reliability they’ve got the domestic brands beat by a long shot. The armada is a luxury SUV at an affordable price and is a delight to drive plenty of power and like most Nissans feels like a much smaller vehicle when you’re behind the wheel. If nissan would only make an XD version with that Cummins in it my prayers would b answered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exceeding My Expectations Sam , 11/04/2018 SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful My wife and I buy new cars every 3 years and are not loyal to any brand, having had Auidis, Lexus’s, Acura’s and more. Prior to this vehicle I had 2 Auidi Q7’s and liked them. My criteria changed when searching for a new vehicle this time. I wanted lots of cargo space, great snow driving performance, class 2 hitch, luxurious interior and descent handling. After trying almost everything, I selected this vehicle. The only one I like more was the Lexus LX, but that’s $100k. The Armada has exceeded my expectations in every category. It’s extremely well appointed interior is as good as my Audi’s, cargo space very generous, snow performance awesome and it handles well for a huge vehicle. Many complain about the MPG, but I’m getting 18 on average for mixed conditions which matched my Auidis. However, I’m spending less on gas because it uses Regular vs Premium gas. Highly recommend this vehicle. For the price, nothing comes close. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Infiniti at 10K less - give or take Michael Hawxhurst , 01/15/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful My Take after 2,000 miles on the 2018 Armada Platinum. As a note, this is more a comparison of the QX56 - 2012 model than as a new SUV owner of the brand family. We currently have the QX and the Armada, and I can actively drive each in turn for immediate comparisons. Interior: Both Vehicles have similar interiors if looking casually. The layouts are nearly identical, with usually just button or feature placement changes for the console. The difference is found primarily in the materials used. The QX has much more luxurious feeling and looking materials for the doors, seats, dash and floor areas. In my experience so far the seat comfort is the largest let down on the Armada. It's tough to drive more than an hour or so, without having to fidget and squirm every five minutes due to rear end sleep syndrome. With the QX, even at 7 years old, I can drive 8 hours comfortably. The ride is very similar on the Armada as compared to the Infiniti with one exception. Road noise. Under 50 MPH, they are nearly identical. Get to HWY speeds and wind and road noise become substantial on the Nissan. I did some phone DB comparisons. Same day, same app. 65MPH. QX56 (7 years old mind you) had a noise db rating of 74 on average. The 2018 Armada in the prime of it's life had a rating of 78 at the same speed on the same road. Up at 75MPH it becomes a wider gap. I like a quiet car on the interstate. The Armada is simply not that. Overall, great SUV considering, however it has two primary flaws in my opinion as compared to the QX. Seating comfort and Driving Noise. I'm hoping that the seats break in, and that additional noise insulation (aftermarket install) will do the trick..... I would not purchase this model again as an Armada. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse