Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
$52,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Captain Seat Packageyes
Platinum Reserveyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Cargo Net and Organizeryes
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Height78.0 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Espresso Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Magnetic Black
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Almond/Chocolate, premium leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
