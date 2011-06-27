Used 2015 Nissan Armada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Armada SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,208*
Total Cash Price
$35,281
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,208*
Total Cash Price
$35,281
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,015*
Total Cash Price
$30,558
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,123*
Total Cash Price
$28,891
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$67,955*
Total Cash Price
$39,170
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$70,847*
Total Cash Price
$40,837
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,195*
Total Cash Price
$27,780
Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$68,919*
Total Cash Price
$39,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$1,091
|$986
|$2,254
|$2,696
|$1,854
|$8,881
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,900
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,134
|Financing
|$1,897
|$1,527
|$1,129
|$706
|$257
|$5,516
|Depreciation
|$7,784
|$3,524
|$3,104
|$2,751
|$2,469
|$19,632
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,211
|$10,845
|$11,532
|$11,457
|$10,164
|$61,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$1,091
|$986
|$2,254
|$2,696
|$1,854
|$8,881
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,900
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,134
|Financing
|$1,897
|$1,527
|$1,129
|$706
|$257
|$5,516
|Depreciation
|$7,784
|$3,524
|$3,104
|$2,751
|$2,469
|$19,632
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,211
|$10,845
|$11,532
|$11,457
|$10,164
|$61,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$945
|$854
|$1,953
|$2,335
|$1,606
|$7,692
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,646
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,848
|Financing
|$1,643
|$1,322
|$978
|$612
|$222
|$4,777
|Depreciation
|$6,742
|$3,053
|$2,688
|$2,383
|$2,138
|$17,004
|Fuel
|$2,498
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$13,261
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,907
|$9,393
|$9,988
|$9,923
|$8,803
|$53,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,695
|Maintenance
|$893
|$807
|$1,846
|$2,208
|$1,518
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,556
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,250
|$925
|$578
|$210
|$4,517
|Depreciation
|$6,374
|$2,886
|$2,542
|$2,253
|$2,022
|$16,076
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,094
|$8,881
|$9,443
|$9,382
|$8,323
|$50,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$6,365
|Maintenance
|$1,211
|$1,094
|$2,503
|$2,993
|$2,059
|$9,860
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,369
|Financing
|$2,107
|$1,695
|$1,253
|$784
|$285
|$6,124
|Depreciation
|$8,642
|$3,913
|$3,446
|$3,054
|$2,741
|$21,796
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,108
|$12,040
|$12,803
|$12,720
|$11,284
|$67,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|Maintenance
|$1,263
|$1,141
|$2,609
|$3,121
|$2,146
|$10,280
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,199
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,470
|Financing
|$2,196
|$1,767
|$1,307
|$817
|$297
|$6,384
|Depreciation
|$9,010
|$4,079
|$3,593
|$3,184
|$2,858
|$22,723
|Fuel
|$3,338
|$3,438
|$3,541
|$3,647
|$3,756
|$17,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,921
|$12,552
|$13,348
|$13,261
|$11,764
|$70,847
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$859
|$776
|$1,775
|$2,123
|$1,460
|$6,993
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,680
|Financing
|$1,494
|$1,202
|$889
|$556
|$202
|$4,343
|Depreciation
|$6,129
|$2,775
|$2,444
|$2,166
|$1,944
|$15,458
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,552
|$8,539
|$9,080
|$9,021
|$8,003
|$48,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$1,328
|$1,369
|$6,455
|Maintenance
|$1,228
|$1,110
|$2,538
|$3,036
|$2,088
|$10,000
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,139
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,402
|Financing
|$2,136
|$1,719
|$1,271
|$795
|$289
|$6,210
|Depreciation
|$8,764
|$3,968
|$3,495
|$3,097
|$2,780
|$22,105
|Fuel
|$3,248
|$3,345
|$3,445
|$3,548
|$3,654
|$17,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,379
|$12,211
|$12,984
|$12,900
|$11,444
|$68,919
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Armada
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Armada in Virginia is:not available
