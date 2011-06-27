Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Driver Packageyes
SV Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual DVD Head Restraint Monitorsyes
Rear Cargo Net and Organizeryes
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5267 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Java Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Graphite Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Galaxy Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Espresso Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
