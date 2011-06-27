Used 2014 Nissan Armada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Armada SUV
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,177*
Total Cash Price
$29,399
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,177*
Total Cash Price
$29,399
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$49,523*
Total Cash Price
$25,464
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,021*
Total Cash Price
$23,149
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,822*
Total Cash Price
$24,075
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$63,480*
Total Cash Price
$32,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,488
|Maintenance
|$972
|$2,231
|$2,664
|$687
|$3,207
|$9,761
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,581
|$1,271
|$941
|$589
|$213
|$4,596
|Depreciation
|$6,184
|$2,977
|$2,621
|$2,323
|$2,085
|$16,190
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,825
|$11,240
|$11,223
|$8,852
|$11,038
|$57,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,488
|Maintenance
|$972
|$2,231
|$2,664
|$687
|$3,207
|$9,761
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,581
|$1,271
|$941
|$589
|$213
|$4,596
|Depreciation
|$6,184
|$2,977
|$2,621
|$2,323
|$2,085
|$16,190
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,825
|$11,240
|$11,223
|$8,852
|$11,038
|$57,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$842
|$1,933
|$2,308
|$595
|$2,778
|$8,455
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,382
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$815
|$510
|$185
|$3,981
|Depreciation
|$5,356
|$2,578
|$2,270
|$2,012
|$1,806
|$14,023
|Fuel
|$2,498
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$13,261
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,840
|$9,735
|$9,721
|$7,667
|$9,560
|$49,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$4,321
|Maintenance
|$765
|$1,757
|$2,098
|$541
|$2,525
|$7,686
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,245
|$1,001
|$741
|$464
|$168
|$3,619
|Depreciation
|$4,869
|$2,344
|$2,064
|$1,829
|$1,642
|$12,748
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,673
|$8,850
|$8,837
|$6,970
|$8,691
|$45,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$953
|$4,494
|Maintenance
|$796
|$1,827
|$2,182
|$563
|$2,626
|$7,993
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,498
|Financing
|$1,295
|$1,041
|$771
|$483
|$175
|$3,764
|Depreciation
|$5,064
|$2,438
|$2,147
|$1,902
|$1,708
|$13,258
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,140
|$9,204
|$9,190
|$7,249
|$9,039
|$46,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,253
|$1,292
|$6,093
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$2,477
|$2,958
|$763
|$3,560
|$10,837
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,771
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,030
|Financing
|$1,755
|$1,411
|$1,045
|$654
|$237
|$5,103
|Depreciation
|$6,865
|$3,305
|$2,910
|$2,579
|$2,315
|$17,975
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,459
|$12,479
|$12,460
|$9,828
|$12,254
|$63,480
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Armada
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Armada in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Nissan Armada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019