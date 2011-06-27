Used 2011 Nissan Armada SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$43,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$43,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$43,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$43,640
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$43,640
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$43,640
DVD Family Entertainment System Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$43,640
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
265 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$43,640
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$43,640
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$43,640
Rear Cargo Net and Organizeryes
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
$43,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$43,640
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$43,640
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$43,640
Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$43,640
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5442 lbs.
Gross weight7150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
$43,640
Exterior Colors
  • Espresso Black
  • Silver Lightning
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Blizzard
  • Navy Blue
  • Lakeshore Slate
  • Galaxy Black
  • Smoke
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
$43,640
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$43,640
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$43,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
