Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Armada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
265 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.1 degrees
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height78.7 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy
  • Majestic Blue
  • Blizzard
  • Granite
  • Silver Lightning
  • Smoke
  • Deep Water Blue
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
  • Graphite/Titanium, leather
  • Graphite/Titanium, cloth
  • Steel/Titanium, leather
  • Steel/Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
