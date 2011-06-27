Used 2005 Nissan Armada Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating78
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
on demand 4WDyesno
automatic locking hubsyesno
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesno
mechanical center differentialyesno
Rear limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.336.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.28.0 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm385 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.40.8 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
2 rear headrestsyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesno
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyes
3 rear headrestsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
diversity antennayesyes
rear volume controlsyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
265 watts stereo outputyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesno
10 total speakersyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
radio data systemyesno
8 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
bucket front seatsyesyes
heated passenger seatyesno
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesno
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
heated driver seatyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.1 in.60.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.64.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesno
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Front track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.97.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5528 lbs.5168 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.20.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.1 degrees29.9 degrees
Maximum payload1693 lbs.1693 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees26.6 degrees
Length206.9 in.206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.9100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.10.0 in.
Height78.7 in.77.8 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.123.2 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue
  • Sahara Gold
  • Canteen
  • Galaxy
  • Smoke
  • Silver Lightening
  • Blizzard
  • Red Brawn
  • Deep Water Blue
  • Canteen
  • Galaxy
  • Smoke
  • Silver Lightening
  • Blizzard
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Titanium
  • Steel/Titanium
  • Sand
  • Graphite/Titanium
  • Steel/Titanium
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
P265/70R18 tiresyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
