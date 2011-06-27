  1. Home
Used 2004 Nissan Armada SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,100
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,100
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Front head room41 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room60.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5290 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.1 degrees
Maximum payload1511 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height78.7 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue
  • Sedona
  • Canteen
  • Galaxy
  • Silver Lightening
  • Smoke
  • Sahara Gold
  • Blizzard
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Titanium
  • Sand
  • Steel/Titanium
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,100
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,100
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
