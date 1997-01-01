Skip to main content
2023 Nissan ARIYA Engage Specs & Features

More about the 2023 ARIYA
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,190
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not available
See other incentives
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
EV Battery Warranty8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.109/94 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe101 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.216 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.33
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10.0 hr.
Battery capacity66 kWh
Fast-charge port typeSAE Combo
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower214 hp
Torque221 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity990 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Length182.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.8 in.
Height65.4 in.
Wheelbase109.3 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Curb weight4,323 lbs.
Maximum payload990 lbs.
Gross weight5,313 lbs.
Country of final assemblyJapan
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Pearl
  • Boulder Gray Pearl/Black Diamond Pearl
  • Deep Ocean Blue Pearl/Black Diamond Pearl
  • Everest White Pearl TriCoat/Black Diamond Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic/Black Diamond Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leatherette
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
LeatheretteStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
8-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
2 memorized driver seat settingsStandard
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Multi-level heating driver seatStandard
Multi-level heating passenger seatStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear hip room52.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackStandard
Reclining rear seatsStandard
Folding center armrestStandard
Multi-level heatingStandard
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Rear cross traffic alertStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking preparationStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front height adjustable headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear height adjustable headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Engine immobilizerStandard
In-Car Entertainment
12.3" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
6 total speakersStandard
Wireless Apple CarPlayStandard
Android AutoStandard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioStandard
Speed sensitive volume controlStandard
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensorsStandard
Adaptive cruise controlStandard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Leather steering wheelStandard
Heated steering wheelStandard
Dual zone front climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ductsStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsStandard
Full wheel coversStandard
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsStandard
All season tiresStandard
235/55R19 tiresStandard
Telematics
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Destination DownloadStandard
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside assistance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plates +$485
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Carpeted Floor Mats and First Aid Kit +$250
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$275
Two-Tone Paint +$350
Premium Paint w/Two-Tone +$695
19" Accessory Wheels +$1,900
Frameless Electrochromatic Mirror w/Universal Garage Door Opener +$365
Inventory

