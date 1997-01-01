2023 Nissan ARIYA Engage Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,190
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not availableSee other incentives
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|EV Battery Warranty
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|109/94 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|101 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|216 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|33
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|10.0 hr.
|Battery capacity
|66 kWh
|Fast-charge port type
|SAE Combo
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|214 hp
|Torque
|221 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|990 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|182.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.8 in.
|Height
|65.4 in.
|Wheelbase
|109.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|124.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|59.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,323 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|990 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,313 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|Japan
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|Leatherette
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|8-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|2 memorized driver seat settings
|Standard
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Rear hip room
|52.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|Standard
|Reclining rear seats
|Standard
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Multi-level heating
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking preparation
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|Engine immobilizer
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|12.3" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|6 total speakers
|Standard
|Wireless Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|Android Auto
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|Standard
|Speed sensitive volume control
|Standard
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Adaptive cruise control
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Leather steering wheel
|Standard
|Heated steering wheel
|Standard
|Dual zone front climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|Standard
|Full wheel covers
|Standard
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|All season tires
|Standard
|235/55R19 tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Destination Download
|Standard
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside assistance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|+$485
|USB Charging Cable Set
|+$90
|Carpeted Floor Mats and First Aid Kit
|+$250
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$275
|Two-Tone Paint
|+$350
|Premium Paint w/Two-Tone
|+$695
|19" Accessory Wheels
|+$1,900
|Frameless Electrochromatic Mirror w/Universal Garage Door Opener
|+$365
