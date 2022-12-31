2023 Nissan Altima Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|28/39 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|32 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|453.6/631.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,084 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|192.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|72.9 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|111.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Curb weight
|3,244 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,084 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,328 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear hip room
|54.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel wheels
|yes
|Full wheel covers
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|215/60R16 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Interior Options
|Floor Mats, Trunk Mat, Hideaway Net, Dual Trunk Hooks
|+$345
|USB Charging Cable Set
|+$90
|Floor Mats Plus Trunk Mat
|+$210
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$225
|Exterior Ground Lighting w/Logo
|+$565
|20 Color Interior Accent Lighting
|+$455
Related 2023 Nissan Altima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Buick Envision
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1998
- Used Subaru Forester 2000
- Used Toyota Yaris 2011
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2016
- Used MINI Countryman 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2004
- Used Audi S4 2014
- Used Ford Explorer 1995
- Used Lexus NX 300H
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 INFINITI QX80
- 2023 Kia K5
- 2023 Kia Carnival
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V60 2022
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Nissan NV Passenger 2021
- 2021 RX 450HL
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Camaro
- 2022 Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2022
- Chevrolet Trailblazer 2022
- 2023 Traverse
- 2022 Malibu
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2022 Spark
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2023 Ford Mustang News
- 2023 Ford Maverick News
- 2023 Honda Accord News
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid News
Other models
- New Hyundai Venue for Sale in Fort Washington, MD
- New Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale in Chesterton, IN
- New GMC Savana-Cargo for Sale in Jamison, PA
- New Ford E-Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Avon, CT
- New Ram 1500-Classic for Sale in Manheim, PA
- New Mini Countryman for Sale in Conyers, GA
- New Audi S7 for Sale in East Brunswick, NJ
- New Mazda 3 for Sale in Gustine, CA
- New Ram 1500 for Sale in Rockford, MI
- New BMW M5 for Sale in Manchester, TN
- New Kia Sorento-Hybrid for Sale in Norwood, PA
- New Hyundai Tucson-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in La France, SC
- New Hyundai Venue for Sale in Desoto, TX
- New BMW 3-Series for Sale in Montpelier, VT
- New Porsche Panamera for Sale in Coos Bay, OR
- New Audi E-Tron-Gt for Sale in Methuen, MA
- New BMW I4 for Sale in Valencia, CA
- New Lexus NX-250 for Sale in Mexico, IN
- New Toyota Rav4 for Sale in Titusville, FL
- New Genesis GV80 for Sale in Suitland, MD
- New Nissan Titan for Sale in Brookline, MA
- New Volkswagen Atlas for Sale in Brookline, MA
- New Lexus RX-350L for Sale in Englewood, NJ
- New Toyota Sienna for Sale in Hempstead, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris in Brighton, MA
- New Chrysler Pacifica for Sale in North Bergen, NJ
- New Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Woodside, NY
- New Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van for Sale in North Providence, RI
- New Audi SQ7 for Sale in Seekonk, MA
- New Hyundai Santa-Fe-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Lithonia, GA