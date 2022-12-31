Skip to main content
2023 Nissan Altima Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,290
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG28/39 MPG
EPA combined MPG32 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)453.6/631.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower188 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,084 lbs.
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length192.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheelbase111.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Curb weight3,244 lbs.
Maximum payload1,084 lbs.
Gross weight4,328 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear hip room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Steel wheelsyes
Full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/60R16 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Interior Options
Floor Mats, Trunk Mat, Hideaway Net, Dual Trunk Hooks +$345
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Floor Mats Plus Trunk Mat +$210
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$225
Exterior Ground Lighting w/Logo +$565
20 Color Interior Accent Lighting +$455
