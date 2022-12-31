Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. 2023 Nissan Altima
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Nissan Altima Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Altima
More about the 2023 Altima

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Altima Sedan

2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2023 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Altima 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Build Your Altima®
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 5 Trims
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Nissan Altima in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Nissan Altima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates