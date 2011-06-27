2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|31
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/37 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|437.4/599.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,003 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Floor Mats, Trunk Mat, Hideaway Net, Dual Trunk Hooks
|+$300
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Chrome Bumper Protector
|+$165
|Chrome Body Side Moldings
|+$265
|Premium Paint
|+$395
|Trunk Organizer Tray
|+$165
|Splash Guards
|+$205
|20 Color Interior Accent Lighting
|+$455
|17" Alloy Wheels
|+$910
|Emergency Roadside Kit - Delete
|+-$65
|Rear Spoiler
|+$420
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|+$400
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,325 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|114.2 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,328 lbs.
|Height
|56.8 in.
|Length
|192.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,003 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.9 in.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|111.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
